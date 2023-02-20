FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

