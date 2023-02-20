FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,201 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

