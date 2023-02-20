FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

