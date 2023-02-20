FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $225.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

