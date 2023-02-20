FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

