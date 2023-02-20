FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.3 %

FND opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor Company Profile

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

