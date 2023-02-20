FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,188,000.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

