FDx Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

