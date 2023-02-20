FDx Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

