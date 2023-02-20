FDx Advisors Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.37.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.