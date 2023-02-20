FDx Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 860.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $69,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $375,601. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

