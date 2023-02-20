FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

