FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE MRO opened at $25.86 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.