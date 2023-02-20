FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

