FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.56.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

