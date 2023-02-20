FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $118.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

