FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,293 shares of company stock worth $22,201,397 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

