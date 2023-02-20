FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.