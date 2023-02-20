FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,812 shares of company stock worth $3,800,963. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

