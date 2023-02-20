FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,318 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.77 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

