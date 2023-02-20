FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,948 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 940,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

