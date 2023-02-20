FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 430.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $502.09 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,805 shares of company stock worth $62,395,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

