Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Price Performance

About Ferrari

Ferrari stock opened at $266.88 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $270.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

