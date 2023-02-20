First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FR opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.