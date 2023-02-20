Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,263 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,736 shares of company stock worth $11,840,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $346.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.