Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $126.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

