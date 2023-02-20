Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,373 shares of company stock worth $5,855,641. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

NYSE GL opened at $122.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.