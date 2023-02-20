Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.05.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

