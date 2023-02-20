GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $32.66 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

