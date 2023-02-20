Haley F. Aman Sells 16,381 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

