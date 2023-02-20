Haley F. Aman Sells 16,381 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pixelworks Price Performance
NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
