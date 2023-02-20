Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 295,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 141,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $80.95 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

