Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

HWC opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

