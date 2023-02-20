Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $105,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

