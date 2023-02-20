IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $70,397,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $231.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

