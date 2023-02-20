IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

