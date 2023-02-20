IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $211.72 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax



Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

