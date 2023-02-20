IFP Advisors Inc Has $38,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 50,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,332,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

