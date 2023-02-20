IFP Advisors Inc Has $46,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

