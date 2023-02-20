Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $102,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

