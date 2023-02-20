Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $18,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

