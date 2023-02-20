Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $187,746.33 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

