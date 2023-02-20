Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.77 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

