Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

