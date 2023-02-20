iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

