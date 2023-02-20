J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

