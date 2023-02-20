Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $103,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,332 shares of company stock worth $2,143,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:J opened at $121.89 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

