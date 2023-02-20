JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,963 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

