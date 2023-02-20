Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 16,114 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,791.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

SDPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.