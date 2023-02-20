Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,412 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.