Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,412 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

