JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

JOYY Stock Down 4.2 %

JOYY stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

